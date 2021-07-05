Safely disposing of your fireworks

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) - With the Fourth of July weekend over, you might have some leftover fireworks. You might be tempted to throw them out but experts say that's not the answer.

Derrick Williams, the Assistant Fire Chief for the Council Bluffs Fire Department says there have been several fires in the area already.

"We've had seven dumpster fires, which could be contributed to disposal of spent fireworks," Williams said. "Most of them are yesterday after dark."

Residents like Lewis Culliver have noticed some unsafe habits.

"We've seen in the neighborhoods, people just throwing all the trash and setting it on fire," Culliver said. "And it's like what are you doing? It's like a bonfire in the driveway."

Williams pleads with residents to put care into their communities.

"A lot of the stuff the residents let off last night they left in parking lots, sitting in the streets, so we'd like to have those cleaned up in a timely manner," Williams said.

Keep Omaha Beautiful has a disposal guide for fireworks. Some of the steps include submerging fireworks in water and sealing them in a plastic bag.

"They stay active or smolder in their container for quite a while afterwards," Williams said. "That's why we advise to have them soaked in water."

Fireworks create a beautiful display, but disposing of them in a safe manner maintains our cities for future Independence Days.

"Also, it protects our homes and especially the apartment complexes we have and businesses to not have a fire caused by a firework," Williams said.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

