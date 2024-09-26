Safety a top priority as 2024 harvest gets underway

SALINE COUNTY, Neb (KMTV) — Paul Zahourek and his family have been stewards of their only little corner of Saline County for more than 40 years.

“We are about 1500 acres, we are all row crop with soybeans and yellow corn,” said Zahourek.

This past week and a half the Zahourek family has been out in the fields, in the combine and in the grain trucks, hauling out the soybeans that power a huge part of Nebraska’s economy.

“We are probably about a quarter way through our soybean harvest. We will have about another week of the soybean harvest then we will move into the irrigated corn,” said Zahourek.

Among the fields of corn and soybeans Paul is seeing signs of recovery.

“This year we have been fortunate to have some rain. It’s been a struggle out here these last three years. But a little help from Mother Nature this year and things are looking more on the positive side for the 2024 harvest,” said Zahourek.

While his mind is always on his yields the first priority for Paul during harvest is making sure everyone makes it out of the fields in one piece.

“Safety is first always. There is a lot of big equipment and fast equipment out here. As far as what we are gonna do right here is unload grain on the go,” said Zahourek.

It shouldn’t just be farmers thinking about safety while the harvest is underway.

We all might run into a tractor, combine or one of the thousands of grain trucks that will be hitting the roads over the next few weeks and its important that we all play our part so everyone can make it home safe.

“If you see some farm equipment out there be cautious. Put your hazards on and act as if you are one of us out here it helps everybody out,” said Zahourek.

