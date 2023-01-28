Saint Cecilia Cathedral hosting free weekend flower festival

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Setup is underway for a colorful tradition at Saint Cecilia Cathedral.

3 News Now stopped by on Friday as they got ready for its annual flower festival that starts on Saturday.

The event has been going on for 38 years and this year Festival Director James Pierson says there are about 30 florists working on it. It includes a large showing from Metropolitan Community College's floral classes.

Something new this year, there's no theme. But Pierson says it'll be dramatic and fun.

“I have discovered that the florists also prefer no theme because they don't have to try to stress about how to make something make sense in a place that already makes sense,” he said.

If you want to catch the festival on Saturday, it runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and then from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Musical performances are also planned and an added benefit, there's no cost to get in.

