OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — USS Omaha Commissioning Committee announced Monday that it is sponsoring the July 4th "Salute to Our Military" concert here in Omaha.

This event will be the finale to the four-day celebration at the newly redesigned Gene Leahy Mall at the RiverFront.

The concert is free and will be at 8 p.m. on July 4. The Omaha Symphony’s Music Director Ankush Kumar Bahl will be the leader of the orchestra.

According to a press release, the orchestra will perform many different numbers like Williams’ Summon the Heroes, Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever and Bernstein’s Overture to West Side Story.

Other announced guest artists are Camille Metoyer Moten performing songs from the American Songbook, and vocal ensemble Resonance.

There will also be a reading of Edelman’s Gettysburg Address narrated by Admiral William W. “Trey” Wheeler III, Chief of Staff of the U. S. Strategic Command, that will be followed by a fireworks display set to Tchaikovsky’s explosive and stirring 1812 Overture, according to a press release.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.