Salvation Army Angel Tree Toy Drive kicks off

Posted at 8:06 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 09:06:34-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Monday marks the kick-off for the Salvation Army Angel Tree Toy Drive.

Toys are being collected at area Jensen Tire and Auto locations throughout the metro.

You can drop off your unwrapped toy now through December 12 at any of Jensen's 21 locations.

3 News Now reporter Jon Kipper talked with a Jensen employee in the above video about the toy drive and why it's important to contribute.

