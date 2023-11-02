Salvation Army Christmas Assistance sign-ups now open

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Christmas is 54 days away but for some families it's not too early to plan.

All three of the Salvation Army Omaha Corps Community Centers were open for sign-ups for Christmas assistance.

Every year thousands of people in our area can put a nice holiday meal on the table and presents under the tree because of donations.

“I'm in a very fixed income so I think this is a very big push for me, so I really appreciate Salvation Army doing this for me, for my kids, so thank you guys so much,” said Claude, a father of four.

If you think you qualify, how long you have to sign up depends on your zip code. You must bring a photo ID, meet the HHS poverty guidelines, and have proof of address.

One thing to note, the age cut-off for children is 15 years old, so you'll need documents verifying the birth dates of everyone in your home.

Your zip code affects where and when you sign up. If you visit salarmyomaha.org the first thing you'll see is the Christmas Assistance banner. Click there and you'll get a zip code breakdown.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.