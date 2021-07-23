Salvation Army cooling centers and fan program during forecasted heat wave

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With local temperatures expected to soar into the mid-to-high 90s over the next week and a half, The Salvation Army is responding with two avenues of relief for people without air conditioning —o r who are otherwise in need of a way to get out of the heat.

Cooling Centers

Cooling centers offer air-conditioned spaces and cold bottled water during specific operating hours. They’re typically activated during times of extremely hot temperatures. Anyone in need of relief from the heat is welcome to stop in. Cooling center hours vary by location— as listed below:

Kroc Center, 2825 Y St. Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North Corps, 2424 Pratt St. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Citadel Corps, 3738 Cuming St. Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Summer Fan Program

Anyone in need of a boxed fan is eligible, but preference will be given to adults 50 and older and those who are disabled. Distribution is taking place at The Salvation Army Burrows Center (6101 NW Radial Hwy in Benson) now through September 3. Please call 402-898-5860 with program-related questions.

To receive a fan, you must bring the following with you to the Burrows Center:

1. Photo ID

2. Social Security card or birth certificate

3. Proof of address within the last 30 days

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.