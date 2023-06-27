Salvation Army distributing free fans in Omaha during hot weather

The Salvation Army announced in a news release that it will distribute free fans to those in need from its Benson facility:

With local temperatures expected to soar into the mid-90s over the next few days, The Salvation Army is reminding the community that its local Summer Fan Program is here to help provide relief from the heat.

Anyone in need of a boxed fan is eligible, but preference will be given to adults 50 and older and those who are disabled. Distribution is taking place at The Salvation Army Burrows Center (6101 NW Radial Hwy in Benson). The Burrows Center is open 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays—and is closed on Wednesdays.

To receive a free fan, you must bring the following with you to the Burrows Center:

1. Photo ID

2. Social Security card or birth certificate

3. Proof of address within the last 30 days



The Salvation Army appreciates the support of the metro-area community which makes the Summer Fan Program possible.

