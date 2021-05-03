Watch
Salvation Army holding drive-thru pantry event Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you or someone you know is in need of food assistance, the Salvation Army will be holding a drive-thru food distribution event on Wednesday.

Those interested can make their way to the Burrows Center, located at 6101 NW Radial Highway, from 5-7 p.m.

Food will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis.

Boxes will contain “nonperishable foodstuffs, frozen foods, and pastries; pending availability, produce and dairy items may be offered, as well," a press release said.

People are advised to access the Burrows Center from the east off of 61st Street where staff will guide them to the loading zone.

