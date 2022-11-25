Salvation Army holds annual Turkeyfest for Omaha metro families in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — While many spent Thursday digging into their Thanksgiving Day meals, a group of volunteers started their day off extra early to make sure seniors in our community also had a hot meal for the holiday.

Volunteers and the Salvation Army started at 5 a.m., making and packing meals to deliver to around one thousand seniors across the metro.

By lunchtime, those meals were on the tables of those in need and ready to be enjoyed.

The teamwork and efforts were a heartwarming site for the Salvation Army's Omaha-area commander.

"When we see families come together and invest in their community, both young and old, it does my heart good to know that we're teaching the next generation of how we should care for each other and really the reputation that Omaha has of caring for each other,” said Major Adam Moore.

It certainly won't be the last you hear of the Salvation Army this year this is their season to shine.

