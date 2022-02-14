Salvation Army in Omaha branches out from Christmas to show spirit on Valentine's Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On this Valentine's Day, a local nonprofit is shedding light on a new campaign.

The Salvation Army unveiled a giant gift box at the corner of 90th and Dodge Streets, where normally the Tree of Lights is visible during the holiday season. They say “Love Beyond" kicks off a national campaign following the holiday season.

This year, the Salvation Army raised $3.6 million as part of the Tree of Lights campaign. They want to show how that gift will be given back to the community in the "off-season."

“We want people to know that while we're very visible during the Christmas year, we love beyond,” said Major Greg Thompson, divisional commander of the Salvation Army Western Division. “We love beyond the hungry in people's lives, we love beyond the homelessness in people's lives. And, we love beyond the Christmas season into the entire year. That $3.6 million helps keep people in homes, and gives food all throughout the year."

Love Beyond is designed to educate the public about how the organization serves those in need not just during Christmastime, but every day of the year.

