Salvation Army kicks off Christmas Toy Lift Program

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Volunteers with the Salvation Army are joining up to meet a unique need, one that might otherwise be overlooked.

The Christmas Toy Lift ensures that children still get presents at Christmas while their parents are in jail.

Volunteers assemble gift cards to mail out to incarcerated people — as a discrete way for them to get presents to their kids and handwritten holiday cards, too.

"When you read some of the letters that the inmates write on the cards, I mean we've been close to tears a few times," said Kathy O'Connor. "There's some heartfelt notes — the parents apologize for not being there for the kids and you kinda — you realize you're really doing someone a lot of good."

Volunteers came from the Omaha Social Services Team and Women's Auxiliary. The Salvation Army started the program 30 years ago.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.