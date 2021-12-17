Salvation Army needs volunteer Toyland shopping assistants on Friday and Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Salvation Army is getting ready to distribute toys the community donated during the Angel Tree Toy Drive.

The organization is preparing to serve around 4,000 families. On Friday and Saturday, Toyland opens, a place where families can shop for free toys.

"We get to walk families through our toy shop through Toyland, see them picking up toys for kids and it isn't really anything we've done. It's because of our partnership with the community and we're making sure no family in the Omaha metro area goes without a Christmas,” said Major Adam Moore, Salvation Army Divisional Secretary.

Toyland will take place at the North Corps, Citadel Corps and Kroc Center Friday and Saturday.

The Salvation Army is still looking for more volunteers to help at Toyland. To volunteer as a shopping assistant, call 402-898-6000.

