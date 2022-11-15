Salvation Army of Omaha expects to make Christmas happen for more kids during Angel Tree Toy Drive

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Salvation Army is making sure more toys end up in kids' hands with its annual Angel Tree Toy Drive.

The drive regularly collects thousands of toy donations all across town, but this year Captain Kelsie Moreno said they expect higher demand.

“We’ve seen a huge surge of families who’ve been impacted by inflation who are having trouble making ends meet and the demand for services has gone up steadily since the summertime," She said. "We know that there's gonna be a lot of families in need this Christmas.”

The Salvation Army expects to make Christmas happen for about 5,000 kids this year, up 1,000 kids from their usual target.

Local businesses like Jensen Tire and Auto support the drive each year. Donors can drop off toys at any one of their 21 locations across the metro.

“I can’t imagine somebody waking up on Christmas morning and not having something for their little ones to open up," Mike Yuska, manager of Jensen Tire and Auto said. "This really helps a super cause.”

Donations can be collected until December 10.

