Salvation Army opening warming centers in Omaha ahead of winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Salvation Army is opening warming centers around Omaha beginning Tuesday, ahead of the winter storm.

Extremely cold weather can be more dangerous to vulnerable populations like the elderly, very young children and people with medical conditions.

The three warming centers will be open through Friday at these addresses:

Omaha North Corps



2424 Pratt Street

Tuesday - Friday

9 a.m. -5 p.m.

Omaha Citadel Corps



3738 Cuming Street

Tuesday - Friday

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Omaha Kroc Center



2825 Y Street

Tuesday - Friday

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

