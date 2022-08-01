Salvation Army opens cooling center amid heatwave in Omaha area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With temperatures in the high 90s and 100s, The Salvation Army is opening its cooling centers.

The cooling centers will have air-conditioned spaces and cold bottled water available during operating hours.

Hours and locations are available below:

Heritage Place at Renaissance Village

3612 Cuming St.

Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Kroc Center

2825 Y St.

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North Corps

2424 Pratt St.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

