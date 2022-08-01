Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Salvation Army opens cooling center amid heatwave in Omaha area

Summer Heat Trends
Ted S. Warren/AP
In this Wednesday, June 30, 2021 photo, a U.S. flag flies with the sun in the background in downtown Seattle.
Summer Heat Trends
Posted at 12:08 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 13:22:31-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With temperatures in the high 90s and 100s, The Salvation Army is opening its cooling centers.

The cooling centers will have air-conditioned spaces and cold bottled water available during operating hours.

Hours and locations are available below:

Heritage Place at Renaissance Village
3612 Cuming St.
Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Kroc Center
2825 Y St.
Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North Corps
2424 Pratt St.
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018