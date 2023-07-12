Salvation Army opens 'Sally's Select' Boutique in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Salvation Army opened a new boutique in downtown Omaha and it's next to the thrift store at 25th and Dodge.

It's a pilot project that the Salvation Army hopes will be an extension of the thrift store concept.

It's called "Sally's Select" and will feature curated or hard-to-find items like in antique stores or clothing boutiques.

“It's our belief that everybody has a collector inside of them,” said Major Dan Sawka, Omaha-area commander for the Salvation Army. “So, some collectors love the hunt of our other two thrift stores, but some just want to make sure that they're coming and they're absolutely going to walk away with that special item.”

As with the thrift stores, all of the items are donated and proceeds from sales stay local and support social services programs.

