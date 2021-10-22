Salvation Army providing holiday help for those in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you or someone you know is having a rough patch and could use some assistance in celebrating and enjoying the holidays, the Salvation Army is here to help.

The Salvation Army said, “The two mainstay Christmas assistance programs provided by The Salvation Army of Omaha will soon be activated for the 2021 season. Anyone in need is encouraged to consider signing up for assistance via either our Adopt-A-Family program or our Toyland program. This year, each program has its own distinct registration period. Registration will be done online. Participation is limited to one program per household.

The Salvation Army provided the following details about the programs:

Adopt-A-Family

The Adopt-A-Family Program pairs eligible families in need (and adults 60+ in need) with a sponsor, who purchases gifts for all participants, as well as a grocery store gift card. A pick-up date, time, and location is arranged between sponsor and recipient.

The sign-up window for people in need to register for assistance through the Adopt-A-Family program goes from October 25 – October 31 or until all slots are full. In order to register, families and individuals should go to saangeltree.org starting October 25.

Toyland

The Toyland program offers eligible families in need the chance to select free gifts at one of three metro distribution locations based on ZIP code. Participant families will be notified of the date and time to pick up their free gifts and a food voucher. (Adult participants [19+] with no dependents can receive food vouchers through this program.)

The sign-up window for people in need to register for assistance through the Toyland program goes from November 1 – November 14. In order to register, families should go to saangeltree.org starting November 1.

Eligibility Requirements

These include but are not limited to: photo ID, proof of income, Social Security cards/birth certificates or any official document for each person in the household, and address verification.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.