Salvation Army Red Kettle program expands donation options

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Bells are ringing at grocery stores and other businesses throughout the area. On Friday, volunteers with the Salvation Army set up red kettle sites throughout the metro.

We visited one volunteer site in Shadow Lake where ringers told us it makes them feel good to be a part of the effort that gives back to people in need.

“I only started with the Storm Chasers a few months ago and I just like to go out and serve the community that I like but I don’t know much about,” said the volunteer. “This is another way to learn about the community.”

This year, the Salvation Army expanded Kettle Pay to allow donations using both Paypal and Venmo at kettles in addition to Apple Pay and Google Pay.

