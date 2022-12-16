Salvation Army's Toyland distribution makes Christmas happen for Omaha area families in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Toy garbage trucks, drum sets and everything in between could be found at the Salvation Army for this year’s Toyland distribution.

The Salvation Army helps make Christmas happen every year for families in need. Dynisha Hinton, a single mom said Toyland helps her provide Christmas for her kids while freeing up money to pay bills.

"Just being able to get back into the community myself and work it’s actually helped me a lot." Hinton said.

More people are relying on the services of the Salvation Army Maj. Adam Moore spoke about the importance of the community coming together.

"It’s not only our marginalized neighbors going through a difficult time, but those who help us to meet those needs are sacrificially giving and we want to say thank you for that!" Maj. Moore said.

Moore said at least 2,000 families will be helped by the toy distribution.

The Salvation Army will offer more toys at their midtown campus at 38th and Cumming St. on Wednesday, December 21 from 9 a.m. - noon.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.