Salvation Army's Toyland wraps up after successful season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thousands of area kids will be getting something extra this holiday season thanks to your help.

The Salvation Army wrapped up its Toyland distribution this weekend.

It says people donated toys and gifts for more than 4,000 area families in need.

Salvation Army leaders call it one of their favorite events of the year.

"They leave with these bags full of toys with just the perfect gift for their children, that's the greatest thing in the world," said Major Adam Moore, Salvation Army Divisional Secretary. "To see the relief and the joy, and just the satisfaction of knowing that Christmas morning is going to be amazing in their house, again, because of the investment of our neighbors here in this great community in which we live."

KMTV was a proud sponsor of this year's toy drive.

3 News Now want to thank everyone who made donations and for making this holiday season special for families across the metro.

