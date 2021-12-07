Same red kettles, sans bells for Salvation Army's sensory friendly event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 'Tis the season for spirited fundraisers, but this time, make it sensory-friendly.

It'll be no problem for the Salvation Army on Thursday as it teams up with the Autism Action Partnership to bring a special volunteering event designed to reduce sensory overload.

Instead of bell-ringing, volunteers will be waving red glowsticks near two red Salvation Army kettles to get the attention of patrons outside of the Hy-Vee store at 132nd and W. Dodge Rd from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"This event would be ideal for metro-area families that might not otherwise have a volunteer opportunity that is appropriate for their member(s) who may be on the autism spectrum," stated the Salvation Army's press release.

Registration is required in advance. The event is aiming for maximum accessibility and is allowing for 30-minute shifts so that volunteers with young children, or those who wish to reduce their exposure to the cold, can participate. Groups will be socially distanced. Volunteers can sign up for the event here.

