Santa Lucia Festival celebrates another day of fun, food and music

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Santa Lucia Festival celebrated its second day and 3 News Now was there to catch up on the action.

Friday's festivities included live music and good food. But the highlight of the day was definitely the 9th annual cannoli eating contest.

There was also a bocce ball tournament with fierce competition. One player says the tournament gets pretty personal.

“Oh it gets heated, yeah. When you have you know the La Sole family, the Caniglia family, ya know, you got the Vendetti family and everybody all gangs up on each other. It gets heated,” said Mike Ferro.

The festival continues through Sunday. KMTV is a proud sponsor of the event.

