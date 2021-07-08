Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Lucia Italian Festival back for the first time since 2019

It begins Thursday evening and runs through Sunday
items.[0].videoTitle
This year's Santa Lucia Italian Festival is at 10th and William Streets this year, right in front of Saint Frances Cabrini Church and Sons of Italy in Omaha’s Little Italy
Posted at 6:47 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 19:49:25-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A popular festival in Downtown Omaha is back and is taking place in its home neighborhood.

Santa Lucia Italian Festival back for the first time since 2019

This year's Santa Lucia Italian Festival is at 10th and William Streets this year, right in front of Saint Frances Cabrini Church and Sons of Italy in Omaha’s Little Italy.

This year's Santa Lucia Italian Festival is at 10th and William Streets

The four-day Santa Lucia festival features food, music and games.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018