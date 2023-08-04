Santa Lucia Italian Festival kicks off on Thursday night

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For the 99th year, The Santa Lucia Italian Festival returned to Omaha. The first night did wrap up on Thursday, but festivities run through Sunday night.

It's located back at 10th and William Street. This is the third year it's been held there after moving from the Riverfront. Organizers think this area has more significance.

“We all grew up down here. I mean all these people that were involved down here, we were all kids down here. This is where it should belong,” said organizer Chuck Caniglia.

Caniglia says that if you go, expect good Italian food cooked like it's supposed to be.

