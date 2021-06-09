Watch
Santa Lucia Italian Festival returning to Omaha's Little Italy

Posted at 3:16 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 16:16:24-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The annual Santa Lucia Italian Festival will return to Omaha's Little Italy for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The 97th annual festival will be held near 10th and William streets, in front of St Frances Cabrini Church and Sons of Italy.

Organizers said the festival needed to move from its most recent location at the Lewis & Clark Landing due to Omaha’s riverfront revitalization project.

The festival originated in Omaha’s Little Italy in 1925 and stayed there for most of its history.

This year’s festival will run from July 8 through July 11.

