Santana to perform at CHI Health Center Omaha in April

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Transcendent rock group Santana announced today that they will return to Omaha this spring as part of their Miracle and Blessings tour. The 15-date tour of North America will rock and roll through Omaha on April 9, 2022 at the CHI Health Center.

Tickets to see the Grammy Award-winning artist will go on sale to the general public next Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.

Santana, led by Mexican-American guitarist and songwriter Carlos Santana, has been creating music that fuses rock sub-genres for over half of a century since its formation in 1966. Just three years after this initial formation, they performed at the original Woodstock festival in 1969, and further solidified their place in history with an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Santana recently canceled the rest of its shows for the month of December due to an unscheduled heart procedure that Carlos Santana was forced to undertake. He and the band are expected to resume performances in Las Vegas in January before the spring Miracle and Blessings tour.

