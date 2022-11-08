Watch Now
Santa's Rock N Lights drive-thru light show opens next week at Werner Park

Posted at 10:50 AM, Nov 08, 2022
PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Organizers have started setting up for Santa's Rock N Lights — a massive, vibrant drive-thru winter light show that takes place at Werner Park in Papillion.

The event takes over 2,000 hours of set up, according to an e-mail from organizers. It features more than a mile-long drive through thousands of lights. Over fifty computerized controllers sync the lights to music.

Additionally, the display features life-sized dinosaurs, polar bears and reindeer.

Nearly 100,000 attendees are expected.

The show opens on Nov. 18th and closes Jan. 1.

Paid online reservation is required. Find tickets on this website.

