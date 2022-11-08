Santa's Rock N Lights drive-thru light show opens next week at Werner Park

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Organizers have started setting up for Santa's Rock N Lights — a massive, vibrant drive-thru winter light show that takes place at Werner Park in Papillion.

The event takes over 2,000 hours of set up, according to an e-mail from organizers. It features more than a mile-long drive through thousands of lights. Over fifty computerized controllers sync the lights to music.

Additionally, the display features life-sized dinosaurs, polar bears and reindeer.

Nearly 100,000 attendees are expected.

The show opens on Nov. 18th and closes Jan. 1.

Paid online reservation is required. Find tickets on this website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.