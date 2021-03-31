Menu

Sarpy/Cass Health opening vaccinations to people ages born in or before 1976 on Thursday

Andrew Medichini/AP
A health worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to a patient inside the convention center known as "La Nuvola", The Cloud, in Rome, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The visually extraordinary complex designed by famed architect Massimiliano Fuksas has been transformed into a temporary vaccination center. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Posted at 6:49 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 19:49:32-04

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — Starting on Thursday, April 1, The Sarpy/Cass Health Department said residents born in or before 1976 will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

People interested in attending a vaccination clinic can find a list of them by visiting www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/myturn.

The department is encouraging anyone who is interested in being vaccinated to go vaccinate.ne.gov.

To date, the department said it has administered more than 75,000 vaccinations and will receive over 8,000 more doses on April 3.

