Sarpy/Cass Health opening vaccinations to people ages born in or before 1976 on Thursday

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — Starting on Thursday, April 1, The Sarpy/Cass Health Department said residents born in or before 1976 will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

People interested in attending a vaccination clinic can find a list of them by visiting www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/myturn .

The department is encouraging anyone who is interested in being vaccinated to go vaccinate.ne.gov .

To date, the department said it has administered more than 75,000 vaccinations and will receive over 8,000 more doses on April 3.

