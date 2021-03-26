Sarpy Co. sentences Alisia Cooke for role in murder of Brent Quigley; she previously plead guilty

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the Office of the Sarpy County Attorney announced that, on Thursday, Sarpy County District Court Judge Stefanie Martinez sentenced Alisia Cooke for her role in the murder of Brent Quigley, 38.

Cooke previously pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree Murder. The court sentenced Cooke to 60 years to life in prison, which makes her eligible for parole in 30 years.

Following the sentence, Deputy County Attorney Phil Kleine said, “What happened to Mr. Quigley was tragic and brutal. We appreciate the court giving an appropriate sentence for Ms. Cooke’s actions in the murder.”

On June 26, 2018, Bellevue Police Officers found Quigley deceased where he lay near his front door with at least 20 stab wounds.

The county attorney's office said that Alisia Cooke planned with Christopher Reagan and Raymond Davis to rob Quigley. She went into Quigley’s home and, while he was distracted, unlocked the front door for Reagan and Davis to enter the home. After Reagan and Davis entered, Reagan proceeded to stab Quigley which resulted in Quigley’s death. Reagan, Davis, and Cooke then stole Quigley’s property.

Reagan previously pleaded guilty for his involvement and a Sarpy County Jury previously convicted Davis of first-degree murder.

Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov said, “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr. Quigley. Nothing can make up for the loss of life. In our role as prosecutors we seek justice and protection of the public, we feel that the court’s sentence accomplished that today.”

