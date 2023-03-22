Sarpy County Board approves settlement with area school districts over incorrectly distributed funds

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sarpy County Board of Commissioners has reached a settlement with Omaha area school districts over funds that were incorrectly distributed from OPPD in lieu of tax payments.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a settlement agreement regarding a lawsuit involving the county’s distribution of Omaha Public Power District payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) funds to local school districts.

In the settlement, the parties agreed to a reduction from approximately $6.5 million outlined in the original suit to $2.7 million.

“We appreciate the open dialogue between the County Attorney’s Office and the school districts and their good-faith work toward this resolution,” said Angi Burmeister, Chair of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners.

The repayment of $2.7 million will be made over five years and will draw on future PILOT funds. The county will distribute the first payment in May.

