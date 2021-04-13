Sarpy County Board of Commissioners votes unanimously to fire treasurer

Papillion, Neb. (KMTV) - The Sarpy County Board voted 5-0 on Tuesday to fire county treasurer Brian Zuger.

In November, a state auditor’s office released an audit of the treasurer’s office that found concerns about inaccurate financial reconciliations and insufficient record-keeping.

In the audit, a state auditor announced plans to conduct an attestation of the Sarpy County Treasurer’s office financial records from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2020. The attestation, which has been reviewed by the county board, found disbursement issues.

Among the issues were underpaying Millard Public Schools by $2.39 million and 12 funds had been overdrawn and had a negative fund balance.

It was also discovered that extra motor vehicle tax money was put in county coffers to the tune of $253,000.

There have been no signs of missing funds.

Zuger was asked to resign last month but declined. He was elected in 2018.

