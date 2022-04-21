Sarpy County breaks ground on new wastewater sewer system Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (KMTV) — Sarpy County took a step forward on a long-term project to pave the way for future development.

Leaders broke ground on a new wastewater sewer system that will better serve the southern part of the county.

The system is expected to cost around $250 million and will be built in phases over the next 20 to 50 years.

"The key thing is that a big portion of our county, you can't build in it. You can't plan for growth because we don't have this infrastructure there. So, this infrastructure takes us down the path that we can more fully grow out Sarpy County," said Representative Don Bacon.

In 2017, an agency was formed to help create the wastewater system.

No property tax dollars will be used to pay for the system, according to the latest financial projections.

