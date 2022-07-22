Sarpy County CASA director arrested on theft charges, placed on leave

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to Sarpy County officials, CASA Director Paula Creps was arrested Thursday night. CASA is a social service agency that advocates for children in foster care.

After Sarpy County officials were alerted to allegations of theft against Creps, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says it began investigating her use of funds donated to the CASA program through a local non-profit organization.

Creps was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device ($1,500-$5,000) and theft by deception. She was later placed on leave.

"Sarpy County remains committed to CASA’s mission of supporting court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can find a safe, permanent home and the opportunity to thrive," the press release said.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.