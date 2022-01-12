Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sarpy County Commissioners select Don Kelly for Chairman of Board

Commissioner Angi Burmeister serves as Vice-Chair
items.[0].image.alt
KMTV
Sarpy County board members in June 2021.
SarpyCo.JPG
Posted at 6:41 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 19:41:22-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Sarpy County Commissioners have chosen Don Kelly to serve as Chairman of the Sarpy County Board for a seventh consecutive term, according to a news release from the county.

Kelly will continue representation for District 1.

“Sarpy County continues to be the fastest-growing county in the state, so 2022 is going to be a critical year for Sarpy in terms of providing the high-quality infrastructure and services to residents and business owners,” Kelly said.

Commissioner Angi Burmeister, a representative from District 3, will serve as Vice-Chair. Burmeister has been a member of the board since 2019.

“As we work toward completing these once-in-a-generation projects, we will continue to work with a vision to the future, and our focus will remain on providing quality needed services while protecting the taxpayers’ interests and the bottom line,” Burmeister said.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018