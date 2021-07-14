Sarpy County Correctional Center construction bonds approved

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners approved $41.5 million of bonds to help pay for the county’s new correctional center.

“Thanks to years of fiscally conservative budgeting, we’re well-positioned to issue these bonds without raising the tax levy,” Sarpy County Board Vice Chair David Klug said. “With low-interest rates, bonds will allow us to complete this much-needed project, ensuring we meet the public safety needs of the county now and into the future.”

The total cost of the project is expected to be $79.9 million.

Construction of the facility began in April on the south side of the Sarpy County Courthouse located at 84th Street and Highway 370.

The facility is designed to house 362 inmates and will have a dedicated behavioral health unit, secure courtroom and video arraignment areas, and space for educational and rehabilitative programming.

