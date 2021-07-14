Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sarpy County Correctional Center construction bonds approved

No impact on tax levy
items.[0].image.alt
Sarpy County
Artist rendering of the Sarpy County Correctional Center
thumbnail_Sarpy County Correctional Center public entry CREDIT DLR GROUP.jpeg
Posted at 12:26 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 13:25:59-04

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners approved $41.5 million of bonds to help pay for the county’s new correctional center.

“Thanks to years of fiscally conservative budgeting, we’re well-positioned to issue these bonds without raising the tax levy,” Sarpy County Board Vice Chair David Klug said. “With low-interest rates, bonds will allow us to complete this much-needed project, ensuring we meet the public safety needs of the county now and into the future.”

The total cost of the project is expected to be $79.9 million.

Construction of the facility began in April on the south side of the Sarpy County Courthouse located at 84th Street and Highway 370.

The facility is designed to house 362 inmates and will have a dedicated behavioral health unit, secure courtroom and video arraignment areas, and space for educational and rehabilitative programming.

RELATED: Sarpy Board approves UNMC inmate mental health fellowship program

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018