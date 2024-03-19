Sarpy County court hears latest on civil case involving missing boy, Ryan Larsen

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest civil proceedings in the case of a missing Sarpy County boy were held Monday at the Sarpy County Courthouse.

Judge George Thompson heard arguments from both sides, nearly three years after the disappearance of 11-year-old La Vista West Elementary student Ryan Larsen.

Larsen's family argues the Papillion La Vista Community School District was negligent the day he left the school's campus.

Despite extensive searches that followed, he hasn't been seen. Last April, a judge denied a petition to declare Larsen dead.

Larsen was under an I.E.P or an Individualized Educational Plan — at La Vista West.

Sean Conway, for the plaintiff, said Larsen required extra care and constant monitoring due to his disability.

The defense argued that there cannot be negligence against the school district because Larsen hasn't been declared dead.

The family hopes to prove that the school district is responsible for Larsen's disappearance.

Judge Thompson is expected to make a decision on the complaint in 30 days.

