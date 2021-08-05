Watch
Sarpy County Fair kicks off in Springfield with something for everyone

Posted at 7:54 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 21:39:24-04

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (KMTV) — SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (KMTV) - Whether you are there for the shows, animals, concerts, or food, Sarpy County Fair officials say — with a year off due to COVID — they are ecstatic to rope everyone in for a good time.

From mutton busting, to tractor pulls and extreme bull riding — the 84th annual Sarpy County Fair is in full swing.

3 News Now reporter Danielle Davis has more in the above video.

Find out more about the fair by visiting the Sarpy County Fair's website.

