Sarpy County group hosts unique career fair for metro area students

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some folks may be familiar with the little free libraries in Sarpy County, recycling bins in Papillion parks and even the Veterans Park.

They all came out of legacy projects by the Leadership Sarpy Program. It aims to develop county leaders by engaging with the community and promoting its well-being.

Growing and improving the community is the goal of Leadership Sarpy's legacy projects.

3 News Now went to another one of their projects by a group in the newest class, a career fair with unique offerings.

"There has been some memorials. There are some that have done, you know, planting trees and different aspects of that nature," said Sgt. Matt Howey, Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

A group of six helped come up with a skilled career fair for Sarpy County High School students.

"There is not one solution, one path that fits everybody and there is not always a lot of education on the options that are out there," said Vince Cline, project director at JE Dunn Construction.

They brought in businesses with a variety of backgrounds to better educate.

"This is hopefully to bring students and potentially job force workers to Sarpy County," said Cline.

From construction to electricity, cosmetics and maintenance, Sarpy juniors and seniors moved table to table to learn about different trades.

"We didn't have an idea about how many students would show up today so we came in with a lot of hopes," said Cline.

They reached out to 19 schools and several buses of kids showed up. Giving businesses an opportunity to engage as well.

"I think it's important for young people to know that you can start out somewhere and really work your way up in a trade. I did go to college but for something completely different and then I ended up working more in salons," said Danielle Ziegenhorn, manager at Five Salon.

It was also a chance to share their own career paths.

"You know the best thing that ever happened to me was I got into the trades right out of high school, and it's been a great career for me. I've been in trades for almost 20 years," said Joe Hansen, Workforce Manager at JE Dunn Construction.

The career fair was unique in more than one way. It focused on trades but also helping the current generation financially.

"Through this, we are able to give out a couple of higher dollar amount scholarships to students who want to further their education in the tech trade," said Howey.

All students who came were entered in a raffle just for showing up.

"Today or tomorrow we will draw a couple (of) names and we will call them up and let them know that they won $500 just for showing up and showing interest in this," said Howey.

This group hopes to continue offering events like this as a part of their ongoing legacy project.

