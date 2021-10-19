Sarpy County honors Good Samaritans who came to the aid of a motorcycle crash victim

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, Sarpy County awarded a couple of people for their role in helping assist a crash victim back in May.

Brooklyn Chickering and John Holmes received Civilian Recognition Awards today. They came to the aid of Ace Schlund when he was critically injured when his motorcycle collided with a semi on May 29.

"I got out and saw Ace on the ground and asked if they called 9-1-1 and then began doing CPR and adjusting his airway and trying to get him to wake up and that's when he came to assist," said John Holmes.

“I was on my way to the bank — didn't make it to the bank,” said Chickering. “Saw it in a field, ran over and held his legs still, tried to help keep him still."

The county says the pair provided Schlund with aid that greatly improved his chances of survival.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.