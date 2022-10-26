Sarpy County Museum announces major expansion

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — Sarpy County Museum announced plans for the construction of a new museum expansion in a press release.

Sarpy County Museum has announced initial plans for the construction of a new, expanded museum facility, centrally located in the county at the corner of Highway 370 and S. 90th Street in Papillion.

The three-acre site will feature a 28,000-square-foot museum with enhanced space for the museum’s current collection, traveling exhibits, administrative/education areas, and archival storage. The facility will incorporate more accessibility features and improved parking, walkability, and visibility to the public.

The building will also allow the museum to house the nationally renowned Wimmer Railroad Collection.

This preeminent private railroad collection acquired by Bill and Judy Wimmer is comprised of more than 10,000 unique pieces of railroad history.

The Sarpy County Museum's permanent exhibits provide information and artifacts illuminating the history of early residents, agriculture, transportation, the military, and local communities.

Sarpy County Museum Executive Director, Ben Justman, said the project is significant for not just Sarpy County but the Omaha metro.

“We are thrilled to launch this step in the growth of the museum,” Justman said. "Celebrating the human ingenuity of our communities, industries, and global impact in a dynamic new facility will strengthen our mission to preserve and promote Sarpy County history. We look forward to working with our many partners and supporters to create this valuable community resource.”

