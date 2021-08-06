Sarpy County pastor resigns after allegedly stealing more than $125,000 from parish and an estate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Archdiocese of Omaha, Rev. Michael F. Gutgsell resigned on Thursday after allegedly stealing "over $125,000 from his parish and a Douglas County estate.”

An audit conducted by the Archdiocese of Omaha uncovered the alleged thefts by Gutgsell who was serving as a pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Springfield, Neb.

The archdiocese believes the thefts took place from 2019-2021 and said they were reported to Sarpy County and Douglas County law enforcement.

An internal investigation by the archdiocese will continue, looking back at the financial records of St. Joseph Parish and St. Cecilia Cathedral where Gutgsell served.

With Gutgsell’s departure from St. Joseph Parish, Rev. Scott Hastings was appointed by Archbishop George J. Lucas as the parish’s administrator.

