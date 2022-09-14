Sarpy County releases name of 28-year-old victim in Wednesday morning crash

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said that a 28-year-old died in a car crash on Wednesday morning.

It said: "At approximately 11:15 a.m. the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Papillion Fire Department, responded to Highway 50 and Capehart Road for a two-vehicle crash. A northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet Express van, which was also northbound on Highway 50."

Authorities say the driver of the van was Michael Weeks, 42, of Papillion. He had no injuries. The driver of the F-150 pickup was Devon Looney, 28 of Omaha. He was declared dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff's office.

