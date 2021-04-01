Menu

Sarpy County resident arrested for alleged sexual trafficking of minor

Posted at 1:14 PM, Apr 01, 2021
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — A Sarpy County resident has been arrested and is facing a court date later this month in relation to several alleged charges including the sexual trafficking of a minor.

The suspect, Michael C. Tobin, is currently in custody following the issuance of a warrant on March 30 and has a preliminary hearing set for April 20.

The charges Tobin faces are:

  • Labor/sex trafficking of minor; Class 1B Felony
    • Offense Date is 09/18/2020
  • 02 Visual depict/sex explicit conduct-19+ ; Class 1D Felony
    • Offense Date is 09/18/2020
  • 03 Visual depict/sex explicit conduct-19+ ; Class 1D Felony
    • Offense Date is 09/18/2020
  • 04 Visual depict/sex explicit conduct-19+ ; Class 1D Felony
    • Offense Date is 09/18/2020
  • 05 Visual depict/sex explicit conduct-19+ ; Class 1D Felony
    • Offense Date is 09/18/2020
  • 06 Visual depict/sex explicit conduct-19+ ; Class 1D Felony
    • Offense Date is 09/18/2020

