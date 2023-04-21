Sarpy County Sheriff investigating fatal crash between motorcycle and tow truck

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened between a motorcycle and a tow truck on Friday afternoon.

Here's what we know from police:

On Friday at 1:18 p.m., the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, along with Gretna Fire & Rescue responded to a crash on Highway 50 and the on-ramp to westbound Highway 370 that involved a motorcycle and truck.

According to police, a commercial tow truck was traveling northbound on Highway 50 and turned west onto the on-ramp to Highway 370. A motorcycle was traveling southbound on Highway 50 and struck the tow truck in the intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the tow truck was not injured.

Police are asking anyone who was witness to the crash and did not speak to deputies at the scene, please contact the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Crash Response Unit at 402-593-1546.

This case is still under investigation by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Crash Response Unit and no further details will be released at this time.

