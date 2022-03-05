Sarpy County Sheriff looking for missing Gretna 19-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 19-year-old, Christopher McDermott.

He was last seen on 2/27/22 at his apartment in Gretna.

When leaving his apartment McDermott indicated he was traveling to Central City.

McDermott was last seen driving a red 2003 Pontiac Sunfire, Nebraska license plate number WVR 392. The vehicle’s driver’s side headlight is also missing.

Anyone with information on his location, contact Sgt. Raughton with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, 402-593-4111.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.