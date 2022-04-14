Sarpy County Sheriff's Office: Bulletin for missing 14-year-old Leah Blackbird

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday afternoon, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office distributed a bulletin for a missing 14-year-old girl in Sarpy County.

Leah Blackbird has been missing since Wednesday evening. Blackbird is a 5'4, 160-pound Native American female with black hair and brown eyes, and a small scar in the middle of her upper lip. The bulletin also noted that she typically wears "a lot of makeup, and it is likely he brought makeup supplies with her."

Blackbird was reported to be wearing a white sweatshirt with black sweatpants when she was last seen Wednesday.

Anyone who may have information on Blackbird's whereabouts or has information on other circumstances is requested to contact the SCSO at 402-593-2288 or to call 911 if it is an emergency.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.