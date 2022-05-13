Sarpy County Sheriff's Office cites 9 juveniles in connection to damaged fences

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, 3 News Now reported on a series of damaged fences in the metro area related to the 'Kool-Aid Man Challenge' TikTok trend.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Thursday that nine juveniles have been cited for criminal mischief in connection to that damage.

According to Sgt. J. Roughton, the sheriff's office received Crime Stoppers tips after several stories were reported by local media outlets. He said that video surveillance also helped, but the case was cracked when a parent called law enforcement. He suspected his child was involved in property damage and it was revealed that eight others are suspected to be involved. The juveniles were all described as high school-aged and "mostly boys."

Roughton told 3 News Now that the suspects are facing several counts of criminal mischief and that Sarpy County had nine reports of smashed fences. The county attorney will decide how many counts will ultimately be filed against the suspects and the juvenile court will set dates for the teens to appear in court.

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeffery Davis stated in the news release, “I am grateful for the cooperation we had from the community, our friends from local media outlets, and the diligent work of our Road Patrol and Investigations units. This collaboration was instrumental in solving these cases quickly and efficiently.”

