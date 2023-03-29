Sarpy County Sheriff's Office donates 'No Shave November' funds to local charities, including veterans group

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — It may be March, but local charities and nonprofits are reaping the benefits of "No Shave November."

The Sarpy County Sheriff's office uses that time to raise money.

On Tuesday, it handed out checks to 10 local organizations including Moving Veterans Forward. The group helps veterans experiencing homelessness get placed in furnished homes.

“It's been a great partnership between Moving Veterans Forward and the sheriff's department on many different avenues,” said Ron Hernandez, founder and CEO of Moving Veterans Forward. “All the way from when the patrol officers are on the road and they see a veteran that's in distress or crisis — they will reach out to me so we can get them the assistance they need — to where the staff up here actually come and volunteer, help move those veterans into their new homes, donating furniture. And now raising money to go towards Moving Veterans Forward.”

Hernandez says that Tuesday’s donation will be used to buy new beds for veterans.

