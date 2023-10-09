Sarpy County Sheriff's Office Foundation raises money for victims

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — A crime that happened four decades ago is still being remembered today. A park in Papillion honored and raised money for two boys who went missing decades ago.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office Foundation held its second annual car and motorcycle show.

The show is much more than revving engines, good laughs, and food. It's to honor and remember Danny Eberle and Christopher Walden. They were both kidnapped and murdered in Sarpy County in 1983.

The event works to raise money to help out family members and victims to offer support. It helps Sarpy County's Victims-Witness Unit with housing, medical costs, and much more.

"One of the reasons we do this, every time there's a crime committed like that. It leaves victims. All crimes have victims. The point of this is to raise money to help those victims,” said Sheriff Jeff Davis. “Even those incidents that happen 40 years ago... It leaves marks on the family and people that work that case "

They hope to raise $10,000. There were over 200 cars with an entry fee of $25 for each car.

